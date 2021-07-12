PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler Buys 7,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NYSE:PUBM) Director Susan Daimler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $209,020.00.

PUBM stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.77. The company had a trading volume of 940,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,547. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

