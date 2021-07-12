PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.04. 5,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 942,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.
The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 71.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37.
In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
