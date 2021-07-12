PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.85 and last traded at $34.04. 5,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 942,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 71.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.37.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after buying an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.