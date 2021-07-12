Pueo Keffer Purchases 59,347 Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) Director Pueo Keffer purchased 59,347 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,002,964.30.

Pueo Keffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Pueo Keffer acquired 56,818 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $986,928.66.

NYSE:OPEN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,161. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

