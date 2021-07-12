Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Sells $47,134.88 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88.

NYSE PBYI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.61. 7,306 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

