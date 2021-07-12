PumaPay 24 Hour Volume Reaches $468,536.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $468,536.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.