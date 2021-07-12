PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) were down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 7,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,068,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

