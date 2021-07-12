Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,588 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for 0.8% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Cigna worth $484,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.91. 24,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

