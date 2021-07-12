Putnam Investments LLC Buys 102,885 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,034,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,885 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.29% of AbbVie worth $544,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.58. 176,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,083. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

