Putnam Investments LLC Buys 204,686 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,686 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $924,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 129,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,670.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 36,976 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $112,166,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.03. The stock had a trading volume of 617,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,675,592. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $478.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

