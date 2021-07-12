Putnam Investments LLC Buys 713,012 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713,012 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.28% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $617,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.63. 384,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,213,414. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

