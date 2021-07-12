Putnam Investments LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,184,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171,446 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of The Home Depot worth $666,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.09. 77,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

