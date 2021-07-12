Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.21 Billion Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,367,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Bank of America worth $1,213,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.50. 1,044,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,606,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

