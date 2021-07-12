Putnam Investments LLC Has $1.99 Billion Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $1,985,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,707.51. 102,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,839. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,759.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,350.32. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.