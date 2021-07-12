Putnam Investments LLC Has $213.74 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.33% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $213,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.26 on Monday, reaching $278.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,498. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.97.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

