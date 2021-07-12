Putnam Investments LLC Has $417.15 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Honeywell International worth $417,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.50. 48,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,294. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.60. The stock has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.