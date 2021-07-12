Putnam Investments LLC Has $839.08 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,628 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.57% of Union Pacific worth $839,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.67. 51,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,818,200. The company has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

