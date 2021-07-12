Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,428,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,367 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.46% of Eli Lilly and worth $827,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $235.50. 40,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a market cap of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

