Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 126,475 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,014,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,475 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.44% of American Tower worth $481,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,566 shares of company stock worth $15,067,189. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $280.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

