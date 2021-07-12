Putnam Investments LLC Sells 124,089 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,089 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.51% of Charter Communications worth $590,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $728.92.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $25.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $710.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $525.87 and a one year high of $749.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

