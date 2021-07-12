Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Cut by Oppenheimer

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $372.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.07. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,441 shares of company stock worth $6,280,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.