Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $96.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.