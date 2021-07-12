Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

GL stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

