Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $183.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

