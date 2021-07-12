Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.15.

NYSE:BK opened at $49.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

