Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Issued By SVB Leerink

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 248,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.8% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.