Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Littelfuse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Littelfuse in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2021 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

LFUS opened at $252.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.02.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $10,005,651.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

