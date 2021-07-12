Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OptimizeRx Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OptimizeRx in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $55.46 on Monday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $958.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,849.28 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $644,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,483,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

