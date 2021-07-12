Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Quidel in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quidel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The business had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Quidel stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66. Quidel has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $306.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quidel by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,692,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quidel by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

