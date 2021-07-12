Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.55.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.