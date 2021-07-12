Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Issued By DA Davidson

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $648.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after buying an additional 105,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.