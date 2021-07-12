Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.33) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $119.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

