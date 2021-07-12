Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Lifted by Beacon Securities (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now expects that the mining company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.54.

Shares of DPM opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.