Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Lifted by Beacon Securities (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now expects that the mining company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$174.80 million for the quarter.
Shares of DPM opened at C$7.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
