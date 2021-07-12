Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $45.50 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,499,896. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

