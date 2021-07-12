Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of MAS opened at $58.45 on Monday. Masco has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 30.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

