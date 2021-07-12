Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Midwest Holding Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Midwest in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Midwest stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69. Midwest has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Midwest by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

