Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issued By Truist Securiti

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2023 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.94.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $802.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $391.08 and a 52 week high of $835.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $682.42.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $11,526,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold a total of 91,250 shares of company stock worth $59,802,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after purchasing an additional 719,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,310,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,835,366,000 after purchasing an additional 233,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

