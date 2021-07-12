Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCRI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $65.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.78. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $599,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 129,075 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

