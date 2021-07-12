Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issued By Oppenheimer

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.43 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

