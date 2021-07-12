Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Select Interior Concepts in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $270.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.52. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

