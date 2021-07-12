Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Teladoc Health, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $158.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,368 shares of company stock worth $9,638,585 over the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

