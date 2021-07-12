Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.16. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.41.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $358.16 on Monday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.80.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

