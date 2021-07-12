Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $996.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.00 million. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 28.37%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SUBCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

