Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increased by Analyst

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

HIG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

