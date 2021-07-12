QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least 2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of at least +12% (implying 2.09 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.QIAGEN also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.66-0.67 EPS.

Shares of QGEN traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. 46,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,984. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.11.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

