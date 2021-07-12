QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $567.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.26 million.QIAGEN also updated its FY21 guidance to at least 2.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

