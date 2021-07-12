QLC Chain (QLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $134,970.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $134,970.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00158817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,260.64 or 1.00078784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00962215 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

