Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 11,529 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,529 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $2,044,668.15.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,514. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

