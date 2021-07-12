Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth Sells 11,529 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NYSE:QRVO) CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,529 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $2,044,668.15.
Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,514. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $201.68.
About Qorvo
