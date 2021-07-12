Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $640.36 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $640.36 million and approximately $208.23 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $6.50 or 0.00019633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,559,559 coins and its circulating supply is 98,525,756 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

