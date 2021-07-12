Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after buying an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after buying an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after buying an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.27.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

