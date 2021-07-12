Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $3.13 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.41.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,033,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.68 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.75 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

